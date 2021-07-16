Bhubaneswar registers 311 fresh COVID positive cases today, 235 recoveries

Bhubaneswar: As many as 311 more residents living in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the data shared by the BMC, the 311 total positive cases include 229 local contact cases and 82 quarantine cases.

The city civic body also informed that 235 patients also recovered from COVID in the last 24 hours taking the total recovery tally in BMC area to 93332.

While the death toll due to coronavirus has increased to 595, the active cases in Odisha’s capital now stand at 1246 following the detection of 311 new cases.

Here are the detailed reports:

