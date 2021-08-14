Bhubaneswar registers 307 new Covid positive cases today, 213 recover

Bhubaneswar: A total of 307 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 213 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours (up to 9 am).

Out of the 307 new positive cases, 241 are local contacts while the rest 66 are quarantine cases. The total number of recovered cases rose to 99584 after today’s recovery of 213 Covid patients.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 103622 while the active cases rose to 3050.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today: