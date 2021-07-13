Bhubaneswar registers 295 fresh COVID positive cases today, 316 recoveries

By WCE 5
bhubaneswar covid cases today

Bhubaneswar: As many as 295 more residents living in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the data shared by the BMC, the 295 total positive cases include 242 local contact cases and 53 quarantine cases.

The city civic body also informed that 316 patients also recovered from COVID in the last 24 hours taking the total recovery tally in BMC area to 92617.

While the death toll due to coronavirus has increased to 532, the active cases in Odisha’s capital now stand at 1103 following the detection of 295 new cases.

Here are the detailed reports:

Also read: Odisha: Another 2641 Patients Recover From COVID-19
