Bhubaneswar registers 292 new Covid positive cases today, 226 recover

Bhubaneswar: A total of 292 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 226 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours (up to 9 am).

Out of the 292 new positive cases, 228 are local contacts while the rest 64 are quarantine cases. The total number of recovered cases rose to 99371 after today’s recovery of 292 Covid patients.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 103315 while the active cases rose to 2958.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today: