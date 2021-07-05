Bhubaneswar registers 291 fresh COVID positive cases today, 357 recoveries

Bhubaneswar: As many as 291 more residents living in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the data shared by the BMC, the 291 total positive cases include 205 local contact cases and 86 quarantine cases.

The city civic body also informed that 357 patients also recovered from COVID in the last 24 hours taking the total recovery tally in BMC area to 89998.

While the death toll due to coronavirus has increased to 475, the active cases in Odisha’s capital now stand at 131147 following the detection of 291 new cases.

Here are the detailed reports: