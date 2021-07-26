Bhubaneswar registers 286 new positive cases in last 24 hours, 234 recover

Bhubaneswar: A total of 286 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 234 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours (up to 9 am).

Out of the 286 new positive cases, 222 are local contacts while the rest 64 are quarantine cases. The total recovered cases in Bhubaneswar reaches to 95,540.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 98,352 while the active cases rose to 2015.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today:

