Bhubaneswar registers 272 new Covid positive cases today, 227 recover

Bhubaneswar: A total of 272 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 227 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours (up to 9 am).

Out of the 272 new positive cases, 217 are local contacts while the rest 55 are quarantine cases. The total number of recovered cases rose to 99145 after today’s recovery of 223 Covid patients.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 103023 while the active cases rose to 2892.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today: