Bhubaneswar registers 261 new Covid positive cases today, 223 recover

Bhubaneswar: A total of 261 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 223 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours (up to 9 am).

Out of the 261 new positive cases, 187 are local contacts while the rest 74 are quarantine cases. The total number of recovered cases rose to 98918 after today’s recovery of 223 Covid patients.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 102751 while the active cases rose to 2853.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today: