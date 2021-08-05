Bhubaneswar registers 255 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours, 235 recover

BMC covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar: A total of 255 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 235 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours (up to 9 am).

Out of the 255 new positive cases, 195 are local contacts while the rest 60 are quarantine cases. The total recovered cases in Bhubaneswar reaches to 97,615.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 101128 while the active cases rose to 2633.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today:

