Bhubaneswar registers 235 new Covid positive cases today, 188 recover

Bhubaneswar: A total of 235 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 188 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours (up to 9 am).

Out of the 235 new positive cases, 174 are local contacts while the rest 61 are quarantine cases. The total number of recovered cases rose to 100155 after today’s recovery of 188  Covid patients.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 104295 while the active cases rose to 3142.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today:

