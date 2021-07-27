Bhubaneswar registers 233 new positive cases in last 24 hours, 180 recover

Bhubaneswar: A total of 233 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 180 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours (up to 9 am).

Out of the 233 new positive cases, 178 are local contacts while the rest 55 are quarantine cases. The total recovered cases in Bhubaneswar reaches to 95,720.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 98,585 while the active cases rose to 2065.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today: