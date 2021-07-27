Bhubaneswar registers 233 new positive cases in last 24 hours, 180 recover

By WCE 5
bhubaneswar covid cases today

Bhubaneswar: A total of 233 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 180 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours (up to 9 am).

Out of the 233 new positive cases, 178 are local contacts while the rest 55 are quarantine cases. The total recovered cases in Bhubaneswar reaches to 95,720.

Related News

Bhubaneswar registers 286 new positive cases in last 24…

Bhubaneswar registers 318 new positive cases in last 24…

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 98,585 while the active cases rose to 2065.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today:

You might also like
State

Odisha youth falls in love with lady Constable, attempts suicide over alleged torture

State

Car hits roadside tree in Bhawanipatna, 3 members of family killed

State

Odisha: Gangster Haider was trying to make gang inside jail !

State

Odisha weather update: Heavy rainfall warning issued for next two days

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.