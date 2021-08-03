Bhubaneswar registers 223 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours, 164 recover

Bhubaneswar: A total of 223 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 164 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours (up to 9 am).

Out of the 223 new positive cases, 177 are local contacts while the rest 46 are quarantine cases. The total recovered cases in Bhubaneswar reaches to 97,154.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 100607 while the active cases rose to 2595.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today: