Bhubaneswar registers 211 new Covid positive cases today, 187 recover

By WCE 5
bhubaneswar covid cases today

Bhubaneswar: A total of 211 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 187 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours (up to 9 am).

Out of the 211 new positive cases, 150 are local contacts while the rest 61 are quarantine cases. The total number of recovered cases rose to 99967 after today’s recovery of 187 Covid patients.

Related News

Bhubaneswar registers 307 new Covid positive cases today,…

Bhubaneswar registers 292 new Covid positive cases today,…

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 104060 while the active cases rose to 3098.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today:

You might also like
State

Odisha Govt extends date for farmer registration for Kharif Paddy Procurement

State

Knife attack in Jagamara, Bhubaneswar: Doctor injured, Khandagiri Police seize…

State

1167 Covid patients recover from Odisha in last 24 hours, tally reaches 9,79,407

State

3 hardcore Maoists surrender before DGP Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.