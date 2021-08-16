Bhubaneswar registers 211 new Covid positive cases today, 187 recover

Bhubaneswar: A total of 211 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 187 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours (up to 9 am).

Out of the 211 new positive cases, 150 are local contacts while the rest 61 are quarantine cases. The total number of recovered cases rose to 99967 after today’s recovery of 187 Covid patients.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 104060 while the active cases rose to 3098.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today: