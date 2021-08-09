Bhubaneswar registers 206 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours, 186 recover

Bhubaneswar: A total of 206 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 186 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours (up to 9 am).

Out of the 206 new positive cases, 149 are local contacts while the rest 57 are quarantine cases. The total number of recovered cases rose to 98491 after today’s recovery of 186 Covid patients.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 102267 while the active cases rose to 2821.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today:

