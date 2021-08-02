Bhubaneswar registers 203 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours, 134 recover

BMC covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar: A total of 203 persons were diagnosed with Coronavirus positive while 134 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours (up to 9 am).

Out of the 203 new positive cases, 139 are local contacts while the rest 64 are quarantine cases. The total recovered cases in Bhubaneswar reaches to 96,990.

With today’s development, the total number of positive cases rose to 100384 while the active cases rose to 2557.

Here are the details of COVID cases reported in the BMC area today:

