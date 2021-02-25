Bhubaneswar Records Highest Temperature Of The Day In The Country

Bhubaneswar: The State Capital City of Odisha, Bhubaneswar recorded the highest temperature of day today, informed the India Meteorological Department.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar on its Twitter handle said that the highest maximum temperature of 39.4°C at Bhubaneswar was the highest maximum temperature recorded today in the country.

#Bhubaneswar tops the list of day’s highest #Maximum temperature in the #country. The highest maximum temperature of 39.4°C at #Bhubaneswar was the highest maximum temperature recorded today in the country. pic.twitter.com/D2Bc2DPCr3 — Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) February 25, 2021

The weatherman said that Bhubaneswar recorded 6 degrees Celsius temperature above the normal temperature.

