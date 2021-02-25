Bhubaneswar Records Highest Temperature Of The Day In The Country

Weather Alert: Western Odisha becomes heat bowl

Bhubaneswar: The State Capital City of Odisha, Bhubaneswar recorded the highest temperature of day today, informed the India Meteorological Department.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar on its Twitter handle said that the highest maximum temperature of 39.4°C at Bhubaneswar was the highest maximum temperature recorded today in the country.

The weatherman said that Bhubaneswar recorded 6 degrees Celsius temperature above the normal temperature.

Apart from Bhubaneswar, 15 more places in Odisha recorded temperature above 35 degree Celsius. Here is the complete list:

Bhubaneswar Records Highest Temperature In Country

