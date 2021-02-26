Bhubaneswar Records Highest Temperature Of The Country For 3rd Consecutive Day

Bhubaneswar: The Capital City of Odisha, Bhubaneswar recorded the highest temperature of the country for the third consecutive day on Friday as the mercury crossed the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in Bhubaneswar. This is the highest temperature of the year in the State so far.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the maximum temperature of the day was 40.4 Degree Celsius, which was recorded in Bhubaneswar. It is the second-highest temperature in the last 10 years recorded in the month of February.

The highest maximum temperature in the month of February in Bhubaneswar city during the last 10 years period was recorded as 40.9⁰ C on February 20, 2016, and the all-time observational record of Maximum temperature in Bhubaneswar city was 42.7⁰ C on 23rd February 1963.

There are lot of variations of recorded maximum temperature in different locations of Bhubaneswar city area viz, Bhubaneswar Airport 40.4⁰C, Rajib Bhawan 38.8⁰C, OUAT Area 36.7⁰C.

Forecast for Odisha during the next five days: Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha during the next five days.

Temperature Forecast: Maximum (Day) temperature likely to be above normal by 3-50C at many places over the districts of Odisha during next 3-4 days and also no large change in Minimum temperature (Night temperature) over the districts of Odisha during next 4-5 days.

Forecast for Bhubaneswar and neighbourhood valid for the next 24 hours: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature very likely to be around 39°C and 18°C respectively.

Though maximum temperature will be higher side, the humidity will be less and diurnal variation of temperature will also be higher, so it is expected that discomfort level may not be in high level. However it is advised to take cautionary measures for hot weather while going out around noontime (1100 hrs IST to 1500 hrs IST) especially in Bhubaneswar city area and in some districts viz., Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, Mayaurbhanj, and Angul.