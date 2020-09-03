Bhubaneswar records highest daily spike of 580 Covid 19 cases, Tally rises to 11853

Bhubaneswar: Odisha capital recorded an all-time high of 580 more Covid 19 cases in last 24 hours, informed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday.

BMC said that out of the fresh cases, as many as 221 quarantine cases have been reported in the city, while 359 are local cases.

A total of 316 Covid 19 patients of Bhubaneswar recovered in last 24 hours, BMC added.

With this the city’s Covid 19 tally has risen to 11853 of whom, 4545 are active cases.