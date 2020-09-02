Bhubaneswar Covid cases

Bhubaneswar records highest daily spike of 541 Covid-19 cases, Tally rises to 11273

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar recorded an all-time high of 541 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, informed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.

The civic body said, of the fresh positives, as many as 220 quarantine cases have been reported in the city, while 321 are local contact cases.

A total of 300 Covid-19 patients of the city have recovered in last 24 hours, the BMC added.

With this , the city’s  Covid-19  tally has risen to 11273 of whom 4282 are active cases.

