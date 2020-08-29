Bhubaneswar records highest daily spike of 505 Covid-19 cases, Tally mounts to 9506
Bhubaneswar: The capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar recorded its highest spike of 505 Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, informed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).
This is the first time the State Capital has recorded over 500 cases in a single day.
The civic body also said, as many as 345 covid-19 patients of the city have been cured today while two persons have lost their lives due to the deadly infection.
With 505 new COVID-19 cases, the city’s total case tally has risen to 9506 of whom 3693 are active cases.
Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 29th Aug 2020(till 9am).
The ward wise active cases, cured cases are shared. pic.twitter.com/4zCAhWUYA0
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 29, 2020