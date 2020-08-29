corona recovery in odisha
A COVID Health Centre in Bhubaneswar (File Pic)

Bhubaneswar records highest daily spike of 505 Covid-19 cases, Tally mounts to 9506

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar recorded its highest spike of 505 Covid-19 positive cases on  Saturday, informed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

This is the first time the State Capital has recorded over 500 cases in a single day.

The civic body also said, as many as 345 covid-19 patients of the city have been cured today while two persons have lost their lives due to the deadly infection.

With 505 new COVID-19 cases, the city’s total case tally has risen to 9506 of whom 3693 are active cases.

 

