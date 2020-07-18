COVID
Bhubaneswar records 87 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, Tally mounts to 1130

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha has recorded a huge spike in Covid-19 positive cases with the detection of 87 new cases in last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Among the fresh cases, 46 are local contact cases and 41 are quarantine cases.

With this, the total positive cases in the State capital has gone up to 1130.

The details are as follows.

 

BBSR July 18

 

BBSR July 18

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts of infected persons are being while nearby houses of positive cases are also being sanitised,” said an official.

