Bhubaneswar records 36.6 degree Celsius by 11.30 am

Bhubaneswar: The capital city of Odisha sizzled at 36.6 degrees Celsius by 11.30 am on Saturday. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar had predicted earlier that the temperature in the state will touch 45 degree celsius in the month of March.

In the last week of February, the maximum temperature of 37 degrees was recorded at Bhubaneswar. The temperature during the day is rising as there is no possibilty of KalBaisakhi.

The weather department has also informed that there is a possibility of heatwave in coastal districts of the state and have alerted people to stay indoors during the day time.

Out of these places, the highest maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees was recorded at Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda. As per the figures shared by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), dry weather prevailed in all districts during the last 24 hours.

The other hotter places (in degrees Celsius) were :

Malkangiri (37.5), Boudh (37.5), Nayagarh (37.5), Mahisapat (37.4), Bolangir (37.4), Talcher (37.4), Sonepur (37.2), Dhenkanal (37.2), Bhadrak (37.2), Titilagarh (37), Baripada (37) and Ranital (37).