Bhubaneswar records 33.2 degrees at 8.30 am; Jharsuguda boils at highest with 37.4 degrees

Bhubaneswar: The heatwave is becoming unbearable in Odisha day by day. On Sunday, Bhubaneswar recorded 33.2 degrees Celsius at 8.30 am. Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature in the state measuring 37.4 degrees Celsius.

The regional center of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange warnings for 12 districts of Odisha for severe heat waves. The MeT has also issued a yellow alert for five districts.

The districts including Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Khordha, and Balangir are likely to experience a severe heatwave. On the other hand, districts including Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nuapada have received yellow warnings for the heatwave.

It was learned that so far, 20 cases regarding alleged death due to heatwaves have been received by the government. However, only one death case has been confirmed so far from the district of Balasore.

People across the State have been advised to take precautionary measures like avoiding heat exposure during peak hours, staying hydrated, and caring for vulnerable persons including old, children, sick, and pregnant women.

Here are the temperatures recorded across Odisha by 08.30 am today:

Jharsuguda: 37.4 degrees

Hirakud: 35.6 degrees

Sambalpur: 36.4 degrees

Bhubaneswar: 33.2 degrees

Balasore: 32.2 degrees

Chandbali: 33.8 degrees

Puri: 32.6 degrees

Gopalpur: 32 degrees

Paradip: 31.8 degrees