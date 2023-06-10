Bhubaneswar records 30 Degrees at 5:30 am

Bhubaneswar: Unbearable heat has affected normal life in the capital city of Odisha. On Saturday, Bhubaneswar recorded 30.2 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am. The humidity touched 96%  at the same time.

On the other hand, the regional center of the Indian Meteorological Department in Bhubaneswar has issued a heatwave alert for nine districts of Odisha.

The nine districts including Balangir, Boudh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Sundargarh will experience a peak in mercury levels. The temperature in these districts is likely to go above 40 degrees Celcius.

Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala on June 8, 2023, likely to reach Odisha by June 12, 2023, informed the MeT Department.

Southwest Monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea and some parts of the central Arabian Sea, the entire Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, most parts of south Tamil Nadu, the remaining parts of Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal on that is June 8, 2023.

Thus, Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, June 8, 2023, against the normal date of  June 1. During the past 24 hours, clouding has increased over the Southeast Arabian Sea. The depth of westerly winds over the Southeast Arabian Sea extends up to middle tropospheric levels. The strength of Westerly winds in the lower levels has increased and is about 19 knots.

