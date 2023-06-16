Bhubaneswar records 30.2 degrees at 5.30 am; Humidity at 92%

Bhubaneswar: The temperature of the state is becoming unbearable day by day. The Capital City Bhubaneswar recorded 30.2 degrees Celcius at 5.30 am on Friday. The humidity stands at 92 percent. The temperature is likely to remain high till 18th June as IMD has predicted that monsoon will reach Odisha after 3 days.

On Thursday, the hottest place in Odisha was however Jharsuguda which recorded 42.2 degrees Celsius. As many as eight places in Odisha have recorded temperatures of more than 35°C. Hirakud recorded temperatures as high as 41.4°C.

The Kalabaishakhi influence will decrease in Odisha, said the latest bulletin of the Official Twitter handle of the Meteorological Centre situated here in Bhubaneswar.

The heatwave is expected to continue for a few more days. The regional weather center has predicted that the day temperature will decrease by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

A heatwave alert has been issued for various districts of Odisha, said the latest MeT report. People have been advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11.00 am to 3.00 pm.

They have been asked to take necessary precautions in case going out of the home within the time is unavoidable.