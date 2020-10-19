Bhubaneswar : As many as 213 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the BMC said in a tweet on Monday.

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, as many as 68 cases have been reported from quarantine, while 145 cases have been detected from local contact cases, the civic body said.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the city has increased to 27,441, out of which 24,450 Covid patients have recovered while 140 persons have lost their lives so far.

Currently, the city has 2,830 active cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 307 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured in the last 24 hours.