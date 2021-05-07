Bhubaneswar Records 1,048 New Covid Cases

Bhubaneswar: As many as 1,048 new COVID positive cases reported in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours. With this, the total of positive cases in the BMC jurisdiction touched 51,496.

The news 1,048 cases include 897 local contact cases and 151 quarantine cases.

The cumulative tally of recovered cases in the State Capital City rose to 41,136 as 848 patients recovered from COVID-19.

The highest number of positive cases has been detected from Patia area as 45 residents of the area have been diagnosed positive for the virus. Patia was followed by Nayapalli with 44 new positive cases.

Here are the details of the newly detected positive cases from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area: