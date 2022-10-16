Bhubaneswar railway station to get world-class facility: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar railway station to be catered with world class facilities, said railway minister of India Ashwini Vaishnaw during his visit to Odisha today.

According to reports, the planning, designing and tender work for the re-modulation of the railway station has been concluded, said Ashwin Vaishnaw. He also added that the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ will be done very soon, assured by the minister. He had also reviewed the arrangements today.

It is to be noted that, Union minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has inaugurated India’s first Aluminum Freight Rake at Bhubaneswar Railway station.

The main objective of the Freight Rake will be to transport coal.

Earlier, the coal rocks were being moved by steel buggies.

As per reports, the aluminum buggy is 180 tons lighter than the steel buggy and can carry 5 to 10 percent more cargo.

Besides, the Freight Rake will consume less energy than the steel one.

Hindalco Industries have created all the buggies, added the sources.

For the first time, a 60 buggy train is running on the railway tracks of Bhubaneswar .

In the meantime, the construction of the Khurda-Balangir railway track is in full swing. However, problems have risen for the forest lands, which have been spreaded across for 100km. But, the problem will soon be resolved, said the minister and he has also assured that, the construction work will soon conclude and Odisha will witness a new age of affinity.