Bhubaneswar: Pregnant woman loses baby after being beaten up by brother & sister-in-law

Bhubaneswar: In a heart-wrenching incident, a pregnant woman reportedly lost her unborn baby after being beaten up by her brother and sister-in-law in Bhubaneswar today.

One Puja and her husband Chandan had given their house in Ishaneswar slum under Chandrasekharpur police station limits on rent to her own brother and sister-in-law. However, despite repeated request the couple did not pay the house rent.

With the hope to get the rent money from her brother, Puja informed about the matter to the local committee. However, the committee members – Hanak and Rajesh – allegedly did not take any action.

Later, irate over Puja’s approach to the local committee, her brother and sister-in-law barged into her house along with other family members and attacked Puja on her chest and abdomen.

Puja suffered excessive bleeding following the attack, which also caused the death of her three-month-old fetus.

Shockingly, Chandrasekharpur Police allegedly denied to register the case when Puja and Chandan went to file a complaint against the attackers.