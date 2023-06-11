Bhubaneswar police resumes ‘Safe City Drive’; Strict checking underway

Massive night blocking with enforcement activities was conducted in the Capital city of Bhubaneswar, Odisha under Safe City Drive.

State
By Deepa Sharma 0

Bhubaneswar: Massive night blocking with enforcement activities was conducted in the Capital city of Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Saturday late at night.

The checking was conducted in areas including Jharpada Golei, Laxmisagar, Kalapana Square, Ravi Talkies on Cuttack Road, Rupali Square, Ram mandir square, Hospital Square, Palaspali Square, Jagamara, Stewart Square, Nalco Square, Damana, Patia and Raghunathpur on Nandankanan road. The checking was conducted almost in every part of the capital city.

Must Read

Fire reported in coal-laden goods train at Radhakishorepur…

Man beats wife to death in Odisha’s Soro

According to sources, three platoons of police force and officers were engaged in the checking. Reportedly, the checking was conducted following the rise of antisocial and criminal activities in Bhubaneswar.

While patrolling, the police teams were seen keeping a close vigil on the den of the anti-social elements and speed biking on the road.

The checking was conducted to put a check on the movement of antisocial, criminals, and the transportation of contraband articles. All these enforcement drives and checking were conducted under SAFE CITY DRIVE BHUBANESWAR.

You might also like
State

Odisha train accident: Railway Board orders double-locking of signalling assets

State

2 die in lightning strike in Odisha’s Ganjam, 3 injured

State

Jharsuguda records highest day temperature with 44.8 degree C in Odisha today

State

Odisha T20 Cricket League to commence from June 12, 6 teams to participate

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans