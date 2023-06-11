Bhubaneswar police resumes ‘Safe City Drive’; Strict checking underway

Bhubaneswar: Massive night blocking with enforcement activities was conducted in the Capital city of Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Saturday late at night.

The checking was conducted in areas including Jharpada Golei, Laxmisagar, Kalapana Square, Ravi Talkies on Cuttack Road, Rupali Square, Ram mandir square, Hospital Square, Palaspali Square, Jagamara, Stewart Square, Nalco Square, Damana, Patia and Raghunathpur on Nandankanan road. The checking was conducted almost in every part of the capital city.

According to sources, three platoons of police force and officers were engaged in the checking. Reportedly, the checking was conducted following the rise of antisocial and criminal activities in Bhubaneswar.

While patrolling, the police teams were seen keeping a close vigil on the den of the anti-social elements and speed biking on the road.

The checking was conducted to put a check on the movement of antisocial, criminals, and the transportation of contraband articles. All these enforcement drives and checking were conducted under SAFE CITY DRIVE BHUBANESWAR.