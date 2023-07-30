Bhubaneswar police rescues domestic help detained by employer over suspicion of theft

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar police rescued a domestic help from the house of her employers at ShreeVihar in the Capital city.

The domestic help, identified as Namita Mahakud of Sabara Sahi in the ShreeVihar area under Chandrasekharpur police limits was detained by her employers over suspicion of theft.

According to sources, Namita had been working as a domestic help at the house of Biswajit Das for six months. On Sunday morning, the employer, identified as Biswajit accused her of stealing money and valuables and asked her to pay him Rs 1 lakh. Then, he locked the gate.

One being informed, police reached the spot and rescued the woman.

Speaking to the media, Chandrasekharpur police station IIC, Prakash Chandra Majhi said, “Namita would work at Biswajit’s house from 9 am to 10.30 am. Today when she reached, Biswajit accused her of stealing valuables and money and asked her to give him Rs 1 lakh. Later he locked the house from inside.”

“The PCR van received a call in this regard and immediately reached the spot. Later, a team from Chandrasekharpur police station also joined them. The cops cut the lock on the front grill and forced their entry into the room. In the process, a female sub-inspector sustained injuries,” IIC Prakash Chandra Majhi added.

A written case has been registered against the house owner. The police have also initiated a probe into the matter.