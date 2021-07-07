Bhubaneswar: Police bust mysterious death of youth near Raj Bhawan in May

Bhubaneswar: Police have busted the case of mysterious death of a youth that had taken place on May 24th near Raj Bhawan in the capital city of Odisha. Although, Police had showed the case as an accident, after further investigation Police knew that it is a different case.

It is to be noted that one Subash Nayak of Surya Nagar area in the capital city had died mysteriously in the month of May.

As per reports, Capital Police further investiagated the mysterious death of the youth who was killed near Raj Bhawan and came to know that three miscreants had chased Subash for which he got hit with an iron poll and resultantly died. The fact came to fore after analysis of the CCTV footage of the incident.

Accordingly, Police have arrested the prime accused who has been identified as Satyajit Pattnaik.

It has also been learnt that love affair was the reason behind the murder.

