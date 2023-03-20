Bhubaneswar: Petrol pump employee injured in sword attack by miscreant

Bhubaneswar: Tension prevailed at Kalpana Chhak after an employee of a petrol pump was critically injured following a sword attack by miscreants here this evening.

Three miscreants, who are yet to be identified, had a heated argument with the employees of the petrol pump situated at Kalpana Chhak over the filling of fuel.

Irate over the arguments, the miscreants attacked the employees of the filling station, which left one of them critically injured.

However, the miscreants were overpowered by the people and handed over to the police, who reached the spot after getting information about the crime.

Meanwhile, the injured petrol pump employee has been admitted at Capital Hospital for treatment.