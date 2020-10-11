Bhubaneswar Petrol Pump Blast; IOCL Seals Filling Station

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In the shocking case of the Bhubaneswar petrol pump blast near Raj Bhawan which occurred on October 7 Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has sealed the filling station today.

Panic gripped among people when a  major explosion and fire broke out in  a petrol pump near Governor House in Odisha’s capital in broad daylight. Eight persons have been injured in the blast.

The incident took place around 1 pm when the fire broke out inside a gas chamber.

Sources said, the fire suddenly broke out inside the underground gas chamber when petrol was being transferred from an LPG truck. The gas chamber exploded.

Several people were injured in the blast, of them two had sustained critical burn injuries and were shifted to the  SCB Medical Hospital in Cuttack.

One of them however succumbed to the injuries on October 8.

The powerful explosion ripped apart portions of the roof of the petrol pump and destroyed a few vehicles present there.

 

