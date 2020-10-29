Bhubaneswar: The Comissionerate Police on Thursday confirmed that the human body parts found from the site of the petrol pump blast near Raj Bhawan square here on October 7, was that of one Simanchal Parida who had been missing since the devastating explosion.

Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi informed that the DNA report has confirmed that the samples of strewn body parts collected from the spot match with the family members of Simanchal.

“The State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) today submitted the DNA analysis of the 21 body parts of a human found from the blast site. The report confirms that the body part belonged to Simanchal Parida. His family has been informed,” Sarangi said.

Simachal, a resident of Aska in Ganjam district, was engaged in the maintenance work at the petrol pump on the fateful day and was missing since then.

With this, the death toll in the mishap increased to two.

The blast had injured many people and damaged many vehicles at the petrol station in the city.