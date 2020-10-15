bhubaneswar petrol pump blast
Bhubaneswar Petrol Pump Blast

Bhubaneswar Petrol Pump Blast: Autopsy Report Reaches Investigation Team

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The autopsy report of the Bhubaneswar petrol pump blast case has been submitted to the investigation team today.

The scientific team had conducted autopsy of 21 pieces of meat collected from the area. It took them four days to collect the samples.

The report revealed that 15 pieces of sample were identified as human meat while remaining six pieces were that of animals.

All the 15 pieces of human meat allegedly belong to one person though the DNA test results are awaited for confirmation.

The team has also added that the animal samples are of stray dogs as there were many of them in the nearby area.

