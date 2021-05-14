Bhubaneswar: Patia Crematorium likely to be ready for operation by May 25

BMC Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh visits Patia crematorium site; Directs to make ready by May 25

crematorium at patia bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Taking note of the rising number of bodies and pressure on Satya Nagar crematorium, Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner (BMC) Sanjay Kumar Singh on Friday visited the under construction crematorium site in Patia in the capital city to take stock of the progress in work. He instructed the officials to make the crematorium ready for operation by May 25 to help the city residents in performing the last rites without difficulty.

The Commissioner said that the Patia crematorium is an LPG crematorium which will greatly help in cremation of bodies much faster than the traditional one.

Patia crematorium has been designated for the cremation of deceased Covid-19 patients and suspects. He has directed the officials to expediate the construction and make the crematorium ready within the deadline to lessen the burden on Satya Nagar crematorium.

Meanwhile, the lone electric burner at Satya Nagar, that had been lying defunct since August last week, has been repaired and is in use. The burden on the crematorium has increased due to restrictions on funeral at Puri Swargadwar.

In a similar development, a crematorium in Bharatpur will become operational in a couple of days.

