Bhubaneswar: OUAT students protest demanding online examination

Bhubaneswar: The students of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) staged protest on Tuesday in the capital city of Odisha demanding conduct of online examinations.

As per reports, the students gheraoed the Vice Chancellor’s office to press their demand.

It is to be noted that few days back a number of people had tested positive for Novel Coronavirus from OUAT. Hence, spread of the deadly disease is feared. At this juncture the students have demanded for online exam.

Hundreds of students on Tuesday set on dharna in front of the VC’s chamber to press their demand. They sought online exam and in case that is not possible the exam should be postponed, the students demanded.

