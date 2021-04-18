Bhubaneswar: The MBA educated fraud Trupti Ranjan Das, who used to cheat people through OLX transactions and arrested few days ago, has more than Rs. 20 lakhs in more than 15 bank accounts in his name.

As per reports, the educated OLX fraud had been arrested few days back by Commissionerate Police and he has been taken on 7 days remand. During interrogation Police came to know about his bank balance. So far Badagada Police has come to know about 10 of his bank accounts.

Police will write the concerned the banks to freeze the said accounts. Police are also in search of his aides.