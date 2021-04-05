Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd office in Nayapalli sealed

By WCE 5
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited office in Nayapalli area in the capital city was sealed on Monday after detection of 6 Covid positive cases.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed to test all the staff of the office.

All present employees have been tested RTPCR to know the status of spread of virus among them.

As a preventive measure, with instructions of Commissioner BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Choudhary under the leadership of Zonal Deputy Commissioner Ravinarayan Jethi the SW enforcement squad zone has sealed the office for 48 hours. The office authority has also been asked to sanitise the premises.

