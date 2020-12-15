Bhubaneswar: No Zero Night Celebration on New Year’s Eve due to Covid pandemic

Bhubaneswar: There will not be zero night celebration this year in the capital city of Odisha in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed about it on Tuesday.

Keeping in view the Coronavirus pandemic, celebration of zero night on the eve of New Year 2021 was banned in Bhubaneswar. BMC said in a statement that the current COVID-19 guidelines don’t allow celebration of zero night on the New Year’s eve.

In the meanwhile, the famous Lingaraj temple will be reopen for devotees from the New Year. While servitors and their family members will be allowed into the temple from December 27, residents of Bhubaneswar will be allowed from January 3 to 5, 2021 and later public will get opportunity for darshan of the God.