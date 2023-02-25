Bhubaneswar: No Handi Bhanga ritual of Lord Lingaraj this year

Bhubaneswar: The famous Handi Bhanga ritual of Lord Lingaraj will not reportedly be held this year at the famous Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar of Odisha. The important ritual is not going to happen following non-cooperation by the Palia Malia servitors of Lord Kapileshwara.

As per reports, due to non-cooperation by the said sect of servitors the rituals of Lord Kapileshwar could not be executed properly today. Accordingly, an urgent meeting was called today by the Trust Board of the Kapileswar temple trust.

This meeting was held in the chairmanship of Khordha Collector K Sudarshan Chakrabarty. Chairman of the Trust board as well as other board members and the Khuntia servitors were present in the meeting. However, the Malia servitors did join this meeting.

It is to be noted that some rituals of Lord Lingaraj are performed jointly with the rituals of Lord Kapileshwar. As the ritual of Lord Kapileshwar could not be performed today properly the Handi Bhanga ritual of Lord Lingaraj is not going to happen.