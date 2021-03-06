Bhubaneswar murder: Tukuna had first attacked the accused brothers, says CP

Bhubaneswar: In the Bhubaneswar CRP square youth murder case of today Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi said that the deceased had first attacked the accused brothers.

Talking to Kalinga TV on the murder case, Sarangi said that today morning Tukuna, who was allegedly murdered by the two brothers Sagar and Sudhir, had first attacked the accused brothers.

However, soon the brothers overpowered Tukuna and made him to board the vehicle and were shifting him to the Police Station when Tukuna attacked Sagar. In the counter attack the two brothers attacked Tukuna and he was killed.

It has been learnt that there were other criminal cases pending in the name of the deceased Tukuna.

Three cases have been lodged in today’s matter. A case has been lodged against Tukuna for attacking Sagar and Sudhir while the second case is the murder case of Tukuna where the two brothers are accused. The third case is against the irate persons who attacked Sagar and Sudhir on the crime spot with plastic pipes and vandalised police vehicle, Sarangi also said.