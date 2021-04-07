Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Restricts Public Access To The Offices Of BMC And BDA

Bhubaneswar: In view of rising cases of COVID-19 in the city the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has restricted the public access to the offices BMC and BDA from April 12, 2021 to April 30, 2021.

In a public notice the BMC shared some important links and phone numbers for general public who will have grievances during this period.

The links are Bhubaneswar.me for BMC and citizenservices . bhubaneswar.me for BDA and Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd.

Some important telephone numbers (During Office Hours on working days) and email-IDs (24×7) are as follows:

BMC: 0674-2431253, [email protected]

BDA: 0674-2392280, [email protected]