Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Restricts Public Access To The Offices Of BMC And BDA

By WCE 4
bmc restricts access to bmc and bda offices
Image Credits: Twitter/ BMC

Bhubaneswar: In view of rising cases of COVID-19 in the city the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has restricted the public access to the offices BMC and BDA from April 12, 2021 to April 30, 2021.

In a public notice the BMC shared some important links and phone numbers for general public who will have grievances during this period.

The links are Bhubaneswar.me for BMC and citizenservices . bhubaneswar.me for BDA and Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd.

Some important telephone numbers (During Office Hours on working days) and email-IDs (24×7) are as follows:

BMC: 0674-2431253, [email protected]

BDA: 0674-2392280, [email protected]

 

You might also like
State

Hanging Bodies Of Mother-Son Duo Found Under Suspicious Circumstances In Odisha

Business

Fuel Price Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check Rate Here

Business

Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check Rates Here

State

Crocodile carcass recovered from Mantei River in Bhadrak dist of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.