Covid 19 update Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation registers 58 new Covid positive cases  in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 58 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 10, 2022, all the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,307. The recovered cases are 1,63,245. The total number of deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 843. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 83.

Similarly, Odisha has reported 269 new Covid-19 positive cases for September 9. The Covid-19 cases including 39 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 157 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 112 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (66), followed by Cuttack (49) and Sundargarh (29).

