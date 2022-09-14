Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation registers 35 new Covid positive cases in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 35 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 14, 2022, all the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,431. The recovered cases are 1,63,486. The total deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 726. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 49.

Odisha has reported 260 new covid-19 positive cases for September 13. The Covid-19 cases including 29 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 152 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 108 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (45), followed by Sundargarh (41) and Kalahandi (19). The cumulative tested cases are 33368240.