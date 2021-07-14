Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation registers 327 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

By WCE 4
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) registered 327 new positive cases of Covid-19 on July 14, 2021.

Among the total positive cases detected today, 57 cases are Quarantine cases while 270 cases are local contact cases.The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the city has increased to 94,600.

While the active cases in the BMC stand at 1164, the deceased cases are 552.

On the other hand 246 persons recovered from the disease in last 24 hours. With this development the number of Covid recovered persons has increased to 92,863.

