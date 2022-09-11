Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation registers 32 new positive cases in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: 32 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 11, 2022, all the cases reported in the city were local contact cases.

With today’s development the total Covid-19 cases have increased to 1,65,339. The recovered cases are 1,63,321. The total deceased cases are 1198. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 799. The recovered cases in BMC in last 24 hours were 76.

Odisha has reported 245 new covid-19 positive cases for September 10. The Covid-19 cases including 245 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 144 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 101 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (33), followed by Nawarangpur (17) and Cuttack (12). Similarly, Balangir and Puri has also reported 12 Covid positive cases.