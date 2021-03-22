Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued stipulations and restrictions on celebration of all kinds of functions related to ‘Dola Purnima’ and Holi.

The BMC further clarified that the stipulations and restrictions mentioned in the order will be applicable fully for BMC area.

Further with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19. the following additional stipulations are hereby mentioned below for strict adherence. The restrictions are as follows:

1. During the celebration of Dola Jatra for carrying the Idol maximum six persons are allowed. However there shall be no procession and playing of sound instruments which are likely to attract the attention of public and will cause congregation. The persons carrying IDOL need to wear face mask appropriately as far as practicable.

2. The organizers to ensure that maximum 50 to 60 person are present at any point of time at the Data Melan Padia with strict adherence of COVID appropriate behaviour like maintenance of social distancing of six feet among two person and wearing of face mask. There shall be no Jatra/Orchestra/Meena Bazar or any kind of celebrations in the Dola Melan Padia.

3. The organizers shall have to obtain written permissions from BMC to conduct the functions with above stipulations. For obtaining permissions, the following details are to be submitted:

a. Details of Organizers including Place of function

b. No of IDOLS proposed for the Dola Melan Padia

c. No of Devotees expected to attend at the Dola Melan Padia

4. The religious rituals may be performed inside the temple with adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour. However no devotees shall be allowed inside the temple premises.

5. All the Zonal Deputy Commissioners shall ensure adherence of the instructions in true letter and spirit and take necessary action in this regard.

The Notice Reads As Follows: