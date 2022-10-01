Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation gets National Award in “Swachh Survekshan-2022”

Bhubaneswar: Citizen Participation is indicative for sanitation in the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). Today’s announcement of Swachh Survekshan 2022 ranking mirrors the fact and reflects the degree of citizen engagement in the city. This will help support us in preparing other blue prints developments for the city where our citizens are expected to take active role says BMC Mayor Sulochana Das on receipt of the award in presence of Commissioner Vijay Amrit Kulange.

The city ranked at 144 last year has stepped into 80 in 2022 ranking despite all hurdles and compound pressure of pandemic. We dedicate this award to the citizens of Bhubaneswar says Das. People’s participation in development initiative is a positive indicator and BMC makes it faster through different strategies like Public Interface and Mo ward meeting like activities, told Commissioner.

Citizen feedback is an important component in the Swachha Survekshan ranking where Bhubaneswar secured 1743 out of 2250. This has popped up city’s position highest and special. For this Bhubaneswar stands as best capital in “Citizens Feedback”. Pertinent to mention that, the toolkit of Swachh Survekshan 2022 has a tag line “People First” and Bhubaneswar has made it a reality with the support of its people.

Recent steps of involving SHG and Mission Shakti groups in sanitation solution of the city have been appreciated by different state authorities of the country and exposure visits are made by different ULBs for such participatory approach.

There are 11 points indicators under citizen feedback where it says about citizens’ view on sanitation solutions by BMC. Direct question and interaction in this chapter tells city’s intensive approach to engage and involve people for solution and services with regards to sanitation.

For the coming years we will try our best to hold our strength to capture more in the competition and make our city more liveable, says Mayor.

In the ceremony the ULB was represented by other dignitaries like the Standing committee chairman, sanitation BMC Biranchi Narayan Mahasupakar, Special Sectretary H & UD Department Kalyan Kumar Ratha, Additional Secretary. Durgesh Nandini Sahoo, Deputy Commissioner Sanitation BMC, Suvendu Kumar Sahoo, & Director Housing, Debases Singh.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated the award winning cities and the Housing and Urban Development Department for the impressive performance in Swachh Survekshan 2022 and expressed happiness over the efforts of the cities in achieving the goal of Swachha Odisha Sustha Odisha.